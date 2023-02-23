Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Hellebuyck has historically been at his best when he's busy, as evidenced by his 50-save effort against the Rangers last time out, and he failed to replicate that stellar form with a lighter workload. The other New York team had fewer chances, but the Islanders made the most of them. With Ilya Sorokin (25 saves) bricking up the opposing net, a first-period Sebastian Aho goal and a tiebreaker from Simon Holmstrom halfway through the third were enough to drop Hellebuyck's record to 26-17-1. Hellebuyck has allowed just nine goals over his last five outings en route to a 3-2-0 record over that span.