Hellebuyck turned aside 22 of 26 shots Tuesday in a 6-4 win over Edmonton.

Hellebuyck and the Jets found themselves trailing 3-1 midway through the first period but settled things down nicely over the final 40 minutes. In fact, until Connor McDavid scored with 1:50 left in regulation, Hellebuyck was enjoying a perfect final two periods. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner improved to 4-1-0 on the year with a 2.60 GAA and .906 save percentage. He'll close out the week Saturday at Vancouver.