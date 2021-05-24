Hellebuyck made 44 saves on 48 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Hellebuyck gave up two goals to Leon Draisaitl in the first 10 minutes of the game. The goalie settled in after that but allowed another pair of tallies before the Jets bailed him out with a three-goal third period to force overtime, where Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the win. Hellebuyck gave up more goals Sunday than he had in the four previous games combined. His solid work in the playoffs has the Jets on the edge of a series sweep -- they lead 3-0 heading into Monday's Game 4.