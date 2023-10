Hellebuyck turned aside 38 of 40 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Hellebuyck gave up two goals in the first 6:11 of the game, then shut the door the rest of the way as the Jets pulled off the comeback. Despite the lackluster start, this was Hellebuyck's best game of the season. He's now 2-2-0 with 15 goals allowed on 123 shots through four appearances. The Jets are back at home for their next game Tuesday versus the low-scoring Blues.