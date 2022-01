Hellebuyck made 27 saves on 32 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck could not stymy a powerful offense in this one. The netminder has lost six straight contests now, allowing four or more goals in four of them. The 28-year-old sits at a respectable 14-13-6 with a 2.87 GAA and .911 save percentage this season.