Hellebuyck will guard the home net in Thursday's game versus the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has been outstanding in February with a .920 save percentage, but his 4-3-1 record is less appealing. The Canadiens are in flux right now, though, as they fired head coach Claude Julien after losing three straight. Nevertheless, the Habs still rank seventh in the league with 3.39 goals per game.