Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease against Blues

Hellebuyck will defend the cage versus St. Louis at home Friday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has struggled of late, as he is 2-3-0 with a 3.44 GAA in his last five outings, though he is coming off a 31-save shutout performance over the Wild prior to the Christmas break. The netminder has dominant the Blues in his career, as he is 6-3-0 with a .943 save percentage, his second highest against any one team. The Jets don't have a back-to-back on the schedule until Jan. 8 and 9 versus Toronto and Boston, respectively, so Hellebuyck could see a heavy dose of starts heading into 2019.