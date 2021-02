Hellebuyck will defend the cage versus Edmonton on Monday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will be making his fifth straight appearance in goal having posted a 2-2-0 record and 1.76 GAA in his last four outings. In his lone matchup with the Oilers this year, the 27-year-old netminder gave up four goals on 26 shots but still managed to secure a win.