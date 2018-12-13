Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease Thursday

Hellebuyck will be in goal for Thursday's home matchup with Edmonton, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has given up just one goal in each of his previous three outings, but will be going up against Connor McDavid, who has racked up 43 points in 30 games this year (fourth highest in the league). Fortunately for the netminder, and fantasy owners, he is backed by one of the best offenses in the league (3.53 goals per game).