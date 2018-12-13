Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease Thursday
Hellebuyck will be in goal for Thursday's home matchup with Edmonton, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has given up just one goal in each of his previous three outings, but will be going up against Connor McDavid, who has racked up 43 points in 30 games this year (fourth highest in the league). Fortunately for the netminder, and fantasy owners, he is backed by one of the best offenses in the league (3.53 goals per game).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...