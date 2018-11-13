Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease Wednesday

Hellebuyck will defend the cage at home versus Washington on Wednesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck seems to be shaking off his inconsistent start to the season with three wins in his last four outings, along with a .923 save percentage. The netminder should benefit from getting the Capitals on the second night of their back-to-back, but will still have to contend with a power play that is converting at 31.5 percent -- second only to the Jets (34.0 percent).