Hellebuyck will start Thursday's home matchup against the Rangers, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck went through his usual starting routine Thursday with Dylan Samberg, indicating that he'll draw his seventh consecutive start. He's been a bright spot for the Jets since the Olympic break, posting a 3-1-2 record, a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage across his last six games. The 32-year-old netminder will look to stay hot against a Rangers offense that ranks 26th with 2.75 goals per game, but enters Thursday's contest with momentum after Alexis Lafreniere's hat trick Tuesday. Despite New York's recent success, Hellebuyck profiles as a high-level start in all fantasy formats Thursday.