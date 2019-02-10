Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Pegged for Sunday's start
Hellebuyck will tend the road twine for Sunday's game versus the Sabres, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck's game has been suspect lately with at least three goals against in each of his last six starts, but the 25-year-old still has a 3-2-1 record and a serviceable .908 save percentage in that span. The Sabres haven't been winning like they did at the beginning of the season, but their offense has averaged four goals per game over the last four and sported a 50.0 power-play percentage in that span. That recipe could keep Hellebuyck on the fence of fantasy viability.
