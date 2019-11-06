Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt

Hellebuyck will defend the home cage in Tuesday's matchup against the Devils, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck's looking to follow up a dynamite performance where he steered away 51 of 53 shots in a win over the Sharks. Being that busy raises Hellebuyck's fantasy ceiling, and so does facing New Jersey at home. So far this season, the Devils rank 30th in the league with 1.75 goals per road contest, including just one score on the man advantage.