Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 42 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 4.

Hellebuyck did all he could to keep the game tied in the third period, but he surrendered the decisive goal 1:39 into overtime. After beating the Oilers in four straight games in the first round, Hellebuyck and the Jets were on the receiving end of a sweep in the second round. The Michigan native finished the playoffs with a .931 save percentage in eight contests.