Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Pelted with pucks

Hellebuyck made 41 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Now, that's the Hellebuyck we know and love -- Thursday's debacle against the Leafs is far behind him. He needs more help from his mates, though -- he faced more than twice as much rubber as Devan Dubnyk did at the other end of the rink. If that trend continues, Hellebuyck will be too exhausted to perform well as the season bears down in the second half. Just watch his workload and maybe consider leveraging his Vezina-quality first half into a deal if you're concerned.