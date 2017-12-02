Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Penciled in to start Sunday
Hellebuyck will work between the pipes Sunday to face the visiting Senators, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
While Hellebuyck has made five straight appearances between the posts, he doesn't have much of a chance for rest with primary backup Steve Mason trying to work his way past a concussion. The third-year netminder has enjoyed plenty of success in the early going of the 2017-18 campaign, as evidenced by his 14-2-3 record, 2.43 GAA and .923 save percentage. His next opponent is an Ottawa team that just snapped a seven-game losing streak and ranks 12th in the league in scoring at 3.04 goals per contest.
