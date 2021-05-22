Hellebuyck posted a 38-save shutout in Friday's 1-0 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Both teams had their chances, but Hellebuyck and Oilers goalie Mike Smith stood tall throughout regulation. In overtime, Paul Stastny won it for the Jets, and Hellebuyck secured the third playoff shutout of his career. He's won his last four games (two in the regular season and two in the playoffs), allowing only three goals in that span. The 28-year-old is locked in as the Jets' No. 1 goalie and should draw the start on home ice in Sunday's Game 3.