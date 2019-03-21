Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Perfect in win over Ducks
Hellebuyck played spectacularly Wednesday, turning aside 29 shots and recording his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Anaheim.
It took 55 games, but Hellebuyck finally went a full sixty without conceding, shutting out the lowly Ducks for his 31st win of the campaign. Winnipeg's starter has now won three in a row and owns a 31-20-2 record this season, as well as a 2.92 GAA and .912 save percentage.
