Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Picks up another victory Thursday
Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 23 shots for his third straight win Thursday against Dallas.
Hellebuyck is a man on a mission right now, posting a 7-0-1 record with a .938 save percentage through nine appearances. He wasn't lights out against Dallas, but Hellebuyck came up with some key stops and remains undefeated in regulation. Considering newcomer Steve Mason is yet to win a game since arriving in Winnipeg, Hellebuyck is definitely worth a look if he happens to still be available.
