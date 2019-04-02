Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Picks up overtime win

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Blackhawks.

The win snapped a three-game skid for Hellebuyck, bringing his record for the season to 33-23-2. He owns a 2.92 GAA and a .913 save percentage. His numbers are down across the board after posting 44 wins and a 2.36 GAA with six shutouts last season, but he's still drawn 60 starts, and the volume alone keeps him valuable to fantasy owners.