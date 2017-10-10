Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Picks up road win against Oilers
Hellebuyck saved 37 of 39 shots during Monday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.
This was an impressive showing from Hellebuyck. The Oilers own a high-powered attack, and Rogers Place isn't a friendly environment for road goalies. Hellebuyck struggled last season with a .907 save percentage and 2.89 GAA, so he projects to remain in the backup role moving forward. However, this start definitely puts additional pressure on Steve Mason to earn his No. 1 billing. If nothing else, Hellebuyck owns tremendous long-term upside.
