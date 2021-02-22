Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Hellebuyck couldn't quite hold on in the last minute of regulation as Elias Pettersson tied the game at 3-3 on the power play. Hellebuyck was bailed out by Pierre-Luc Dubois just 27 seconds into overtime. The 27-year-old goalie improved to 8-5-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 14 games. The Jets are off until Thursday when they host the Canadiens, which will likely see Hellebuyck draw another start.