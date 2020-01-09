Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Picks up win in shootout
Hellebuyck turned aside 25 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Hellebuyck couldn't protect three separate one-goal leads, which included giving up a goal to Auston Matthews in the final minute of the third period to force overtime. The Michigan native got the job done in the shootout though, earning his 20th win in 37 games (35 starts). The 26-year-old has a 2.69 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Hellebuyck will watch Thursday's game in Boston from the pine as Laurent Brossoit starts the second half of the back-to-back.
