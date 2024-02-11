Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

After uncharacteristically losing three straight games and not producing a save percentage above .900, Hellebuyck was stellar on Saturday night against an offensive onslaught from the Penguins. He stopped the first 20 shots fired his way until Bryan Rust tipped an Erik Karlsson wrister from the point top shelf that he had no chance on. He was unbeatable after that, kicking aside the next 15 shots sent his way. The former Vezina-trophy winner has some of the best numbers of his career with a .925 save percentage and a 2.19 GAA.