Hellebuyck made 34 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

His mates gave him no help Saturday, and Cam Atkinson beat him twice, including once on the power play. Hellebuyck has been one of the very best netminders in the NHL over the last five years. He's second in wins (142), first in shutouts (20) and first in games played (263). His save percentage (.918) is fourth overall among players with 150 games played. Hellebuyck is a platinum fantasy option.