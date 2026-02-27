Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Poised to start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck (not injury related) is expected to guard the cage on the road against the Ducks on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Hellebuyck was added back to the Jets' roster ahead of Friday's contest. Before the Olympic break, the 32-year-old netminder was struggling in the crease, going 1-4-3 with a 3.01 GAA in his last eight outings. The backstop is coming off a phenomenal Olympics that saw him secure the gold medal for Team USA. Hellebuyck will look to carry that momentum into the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Won't dress against Vancouver•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Huge in gold medal win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in gold medal game•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 22 saves in semifinal win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Slovakia•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns OT win•