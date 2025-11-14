Hellebuyck stopped 13 of 17 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The four goals against were the most Hellebuyck has allowed since he yielded five on Opening Night versus the Stars. The 17 shots against also matched a season low, making this an all-around bad performance for the American netminder. Those are usually pretty rare for him -- Hellebuyck stands at 7-6-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 13 starts. The Jets wrap up their road trip in Calgary on Saturday.