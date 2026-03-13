Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Poor performance vs. NYR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck stopped 11 of 16 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Hellebuyck didn't have his best performance in this game and posted a woeful .688 save percentage -- his lowest mark in a single game in which he started in the current campaign. However, this was the first time he allowed more than three goals in a game since the beginning of March. In six starts, Hellebuyck has gone 3-2-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .901 save percentage this month.
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