Hellebuyck recorded a 22-save shutout in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Hellebuyck was solid in goal while facing his lightest shot volume in over two weeks. The 27-year-old improved to 14-9-2 while picking up his first shutout of the season. He has a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 25 appearances. The Jets face the Canucks again on Wednesday, and Hellebuyck should be favored to start that contest.