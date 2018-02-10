Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Posts rough outing versus Blues

Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Blues on Friday.

After no scoring in the first period, Hellebuyck yielded three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second. That's kind of a microcosm of what the last couple weeks have been for Hellebuyck. In his last seven starts, he's yielded either three or more goals or recorded a shutout. Owners would like the inconsistency to end, but the shutouts have helped Hellebucyk keep his elite numbers. Coming into Friday, he had 28 victories, a .924 save percentage and 2.32 GAA.