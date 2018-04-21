Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Posts second straight shutout

Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots during a 5-0 victory over the Wild on Friday. The Jets won the series 4-1.

Talk about deja vu. For the second straight game, Hellebuyck turned aside 30 shots, recording a shutout and leading the Jets to their first playoff series victory in franchise history. Even including Game 3 where he yielded six goals, Hellebuyck finished this series with a .924 save percentage. In the four victories, he was virtually unbeatable, recording a .969 save percentage and allowing just three goals.