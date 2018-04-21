Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Posts second straight shutout
Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots during a 5-0 victory over the Wild on Friday. The Jets won the series 4-1.
Talk about deja vu. For the second straight game, Hellebuyck turned aside 30 shots, recording a shutout and leading the Jets to their first playoff series victory in franchise history. Even including Game 3 where he yielded six goals, Hellebuyck finished this series with a .924 save percentage. In the four victories, he was virtually unbeatable, recording a .969 save percentage and allowing just three goals.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...