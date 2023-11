Hellebuyck recorded 33 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over the Panthers on Friday.

Hellebuyck was dialed in to earn his fourth straight win, which was also his first shutout of the campaign. Nino Niederreiter, Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry supplied the goals to support Hellebuyck. The 30-year-old goalie is up to 10-4-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 15 outings overall. The Jets wrap up their three-game road trip in Nashville on Sunday.