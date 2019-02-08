Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Powerful performance in loss

Hellebuyck stopped 48 shots in s 5-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

That included 18 in the first and 17 in the second -- we're not sure where the rest of his team was, but they weren't helping Hellebuyck. But remarkably, he held his team in the game and the Habs were only up 2-1 at the end of two. If this game is any indication, Hellebuyck's game could finally be rounding into previous form.