Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Preparing for Game 1

Hellebuyck stuck to his usual routine ahead of Friday's matchup with Nashville, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Considering Hellebuyck dispatched the Wild in five games with back-to-back shutout performances, there should be no doubt that he'll be between the pipes to open the Jets' second-round matchup with the Predators. Aside from his Game 3 outlier of yielding six goals on 22 shots, the Michigan native allowed just three pucks to find the back of the net in his other four outings. Of course, stonewalling a Nashville squad that is averaging 3.67 goals in the playoffs will be no easy task for the youngster.