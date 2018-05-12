Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Preparing for Golden Knights
Hellebuyck will start Game 1 against the Golden Knights on home ice Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
It shouldn't surprise anyone that Hellebuyck will be pitted against Marc-Andre Fleury in the Western Conference finals. Both netminders have been spectacular and it's difficult to imagine either team making it this far without them. Hellebuyck is 8-4 with a 2.25 GAA and .927 save percentage in the 2018 playoffs; unequivocally, those are robust cumulative rate stats to complement a pair of shutouts, but it's worth noting that he posted a single-game save mark south of .900 in four games between series against the Wild and Predators, respectively. Expect Vegas to use its tremendous speed and forecheck to try and give Hellebuyck a run for his money in the series.
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 36 in Game 7 road win•
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Thursday•
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Lets in three in loss•
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes for Game 6•
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 38 saves in Game 5 victory•
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in road net for Game 5•
