Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Preparing for Golden Knights

Hellebuyck will start Game 1 against the Golden Knights on home ice Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Hellebuyck will be pitted against Marc-Andre Fleury in the Western Conference finals. Both netminders have been spectacular and it's difficult to imagine either team making it this far without them. Hellebuyck is 8-4 with a 2.25 GAA and .927 save percentage in the 2018 playoffs; unequivocally, those are robust cumulative rate stats to complement a pair of shutouts, but it's worth noting that he posted a single-game save mark south of .900 in four games between series against the Wild and Predators, respectively. Expect Vegas to use its tremendous speed and forecheck to try and give Hellebuyck a run for his money in the series.