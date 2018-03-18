Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Preparing for Sunday's start
Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint in Sunday's game against the Stars.
This will be Hellebuyck's sixth straight appearance, and he's been remarkable in the previous five, accruing a .949 save percentage and 1.85 GAA. Hellebuyck sits third in the league with 36 wins in his third season with the Jets, and he'll have a favorable matchup to add to that total since Dallas is 18th in the league with 2.8 goals per game.
