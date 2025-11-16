Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Hellebuyck was spotted a trio of one-goal leads, but two deflections and a power-play goal allowed the Flames to answer each Jets goal. Hellebuyck was perfect in the shootout to come away with his second in in three starts, though he's allowed 10 goals on 84 shots in that span. For the season, the superstar goalie is 8-6-0 with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 14 starts. The Jets are home for all three of their games in the next week, beginning with Tuesday's matchup against the Blue Jackets.