Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Protecting crease Sunday
Hellebuyck will get the starting nod versus the Blues on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
With Steve Mason between the pipes for Saturday's clash with St. Louis, it comes as no surprise Hellebuyck will defend the cage for the second half of the back-to-back. The 24-year-old has struggled of late, as he is 1-2-1 with a 3.74 GAA in his four most recent appearances. If the Michigan native continues to give up goals at such a high rate, coach Paul Maurice may give a few more starts to Mason.
