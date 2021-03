Hellebuyck will defend the road goal in Monday's game versus the Canucks, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has allowed at least three goals in eight straight starts, registering an .897 save percentage and a 3-4-1 record. His defensive support has been suspect, to say the least, but that doesn't help fantasy managers much. The Canucks enter Monday's game with wins in seven of their last nine games despite scoring more than three goals in just one of those victories.