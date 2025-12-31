Hellebuyck will start in goal on the road versus the Red Wings on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Hellebuyck will get the start in his home state as he looks to snap a six-game skid. He's gone 0-3-3 with an .882 save percentage over his last six contests. The Red Wings are a tough opponent, as they've scored 18 goals while going 4-2-0 over their last six games, though three of those wins have required overtime.