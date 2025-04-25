Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 25 shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Hellebuyck was pulled midway through the third period after allowing the sixth goal to Alexei Toropchenko. This outing ended Hellebuyck's six-game winning streak. He's had middling performances in the playoffs so far, allowing 10 goals on 64 shots over three games. He'll look to get back on track in Sunday's Game 4 on the road.