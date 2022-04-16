Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 26 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

Hellebuyck was replaced by Eric Comrie after the second period. This was always going to be a tough matchup for Hellebuyck, though pulling him from this game could make him available to start Saturday against the Lightning. The Michigan native is at 27-26-10 with a 2.96 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 63 appearances. Five of the Jets' seven remaining games are against playoff teams, so their thin chances of qualifying the postseason aren't looking good.