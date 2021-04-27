Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 23 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.
Hellebuyck only lasted two periods before Laurent Brossoit came on in relief for the final 20 minutes. The 27-year-old Hellebuyck has lost three of his last four starts, and was pulled from another one Thursday versus the Maple Leafs. He dropped to 21-14-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 39 outings. It's unknown if he'll get a chance to redeem himself versus the Oilers on Wednesday.
