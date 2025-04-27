Hellebuyck surrendered five goals on 18 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

The Blues put up three goals over a span of 8:08 in the second half of the second period to take control of the game. Hellebuyck came out for the third but was pulled after Robert Thomas scored early in that frame. This was Hellebuyck's second straight early exit from a game, and he's now allowed 15 goals over four first-round contests. He's not facing a particularly heavy workload, but the Blues have been opportunistic. Even with these struggles, it seems unlikely the Jets will turn away from Hellebuyck in favor of Eric Comrie for Wednesday's Game 5 on home ice -- after Game 4, head coach Scott Arniel expressed full confidence in Hellebuyck, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.