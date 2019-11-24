Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Pulls out relief win
Hellebuyck came off the bench Saturday and earned a win after stopping all five shots he faced in a 4-3 victory over Columbus.
Hellebuyck entered the game with 11:19 remaining when starter Laurent Brossoit was lifted from the game due to cramping. It later appeared that Brossoit was ready to re-enter the game, but Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice elected to stay with Hellebuyck, and the Jets scored the winning goal with less than two minutes remaining. Fantasy owners who had Hellebuyck in their Saturday lineup received an easy 'W.'
