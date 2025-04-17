Hellebuyck made 30 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

The veteran goalie saw his shutout bid spoiled by Troy Terry early in the third period, but it was still an impressive final regular-season outing for Hellebuyck. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is the favorite to take home the hardware again after posting career-best numbers in wins (47), GAA (2.00) and save percentage (.925) in 2024-25, leading the NHL in the first two categories and sitting just a hair behind Anthony Stolarz's .926 save percentage in the third.