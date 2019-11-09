Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Quiets Canucks

Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 win over the Canucks on Friday.

The Canucks struck first through J.T. Miller in the second period, but Hellebuyck stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third to preserve the win. He improved to 7-5-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 13 games. Hellebuyck has allowed only four goals in his last three games. If he starts Sunday, he would face a surging Stars team that has won seven of their last eight games, averaging three goals per game in that span.