Hellebuyck made 32 saves on 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Hellebuyck allowed a rebound goal to Jesse Puljujarvi in the second period, but that was all the Oilers could generate. The 28-year-old goalie finished an up-and-down regular season with a 2.58 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 45 outings, but he appears to be in good form to start the playoffs. The Jets will ride Hellebuyck as far as he can take them, so expect the Michigan native to tend the twine in Friday's Game 2.