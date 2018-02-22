Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Receives starting nod Thursday

Hellebuyck will be between the pipes Thursday against the Blues in St. Louis, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck has taken on a massive workload in goal over the last month-plus, starting all but one game since Jan. 12. That may change slightly with both Michael Hutchinson (concussion) and Steve Mason (concussion) gaining medical clearance, but the 24-year-old's performance in the crease this season should keep him as the primary netminder. He's posted poorer marks on the road (2.62 GAA, .918 save percentage) than he has at home (2.13 GAA, .927 save percentage) thus far, but Hellebuyck will attempt to improve on those road numbers Thursday.