Hellebuyck will defend the cage in Sunday's tilt against Pittsburgh, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Just nine games into the campaign, Hellebuyck has taken a firm grasp of the team's No. 1 netminding job ahead of offseason signing Steve Mason. In six appearances, Hellebuyck has posted a 2.25 GAA and .931 save percentage to go along with a 4-0-1 record. The UMass-Lowell product has been excellent in his two starts following a game off, as well, stopping 61 of 66 shots while winning each decision.